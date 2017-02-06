Tune in all next week to score a WJCU tee shirt, coaster set, or gift cards to local businesses when you donate to WJCU. Stay tuned for more info!
Radiothon 2017 is Coming!
Robert Palmer Addicted to Love @1:07
The Bangles Walk Like An Egyptian @1:03
Queen Another One Bites the Dust @12:56
Survivor Eye of theTiger @12:52
Joe Esposito You're the Best Around @12:49
Bon Jovi Livin' on a Prayer @12:45
Joan Jett I Hate Myself for Loving You @12:41
Men Without Hats Safety Dance @12:36
A Flock of Seagulls I Ran (So Far Away) @12:32
The Go Go's Our Lips Are Sealed @12:30
Tommy Tutone 867-3509/Jenny @12:25
Dead or Alive You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) @12:21
Indie Heat of Da NiteIt's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music
The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News