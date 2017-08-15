Fall Schedule Coming Soon!
Jack Johnson I Got You @5:16
Andreas Moe Oceans (Take The Dive) @5:13
Frightened Rabbit State Hospital @5:08
Domestics Little Darkness @4:56
Goo Goo Dolls Big Machine @4:53
John Butler Trio How You Sleep At Night @4:48
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Rea Find Yourself @4:44
This Is The Kit Mooshine Freeze @4:41
Curtis Harding On and On @4:36
Cat Clyde Mama Said @4:33
Deer Tick Jumpstarting @4:29
Mumford & Sons Babel @4:26
Soul Elixir
@6 pm w/DJ El-Prez - Soul, Jazz, Afro & Latin Beats
Madcat BlueMadcat Blue's format covers the range of electric and acoustic blues styles created over the past 80 years, including its influence on R&B, Jazz, Rock, and Soul. There will be local and national guest recording artists appearing on his show here in University Heights, where Cleveland is the "Crossroads of Rustbelt Blues and the 'Capital of Rock'".
@8 pm w/Madcat - Blues