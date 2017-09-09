The Outspoken Cyclist – 9/9/2017

It’s the 7th anniversary of The Outspoken Cyclist! How time flies!!!

First up this week is a conversation with a 6-time Emmy award winning photographer, videographer, producer, and journalist.

Scott Ogle is not only all of that, he is hilarious! He and I discuss his work and some of the wild and whacky things that happen at a pro race like the Tour de France as well as some of his more eclectic ideas about cycling, food, and his lovely little dog Misha.

After our break, we head on out to New Jersey to speak with coach and motivational trainer Michael O’Brien.

I read and review a lot of books about cycling every year; and, this week I read the one we will discuss cover-to-cover in one sitting.

Michael suffered the ultimate – the nightmare that many of us cyclists hope will never happen to us – when we came in contact with an SUV head on while riding his bike in New Mexico in 2001.

Out of that crash, his subsequent months-long recovery, and his struggle to get back on two wheels, came his first book – “Shift“.

In exquisite and simple detail, Michael takes us from the day it happened, through his hospitalizations, surgeries, and rehab to his remarkable recovery.