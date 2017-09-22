Wednesdays, 10pm – 12am: Punk & Hard Rock w/Zach
The Baron Four Wild Angel @12:56
Fleetwood Mac Sandy Mary @12:48
Headless Horsemen It's All Away @12:42
The Len Price Three Childish Words @12:38
The Len Price 3 Sucking The Life Out Of Me @12:35
the Bounty hunters Threads @12:30
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Jack the Ripper @12:25
Sandy Bull Gospel Tune @12:23
Raspberries Ecstasy @12:19
Greg Prevost Moanin The Blues @12:15
George Harrison Out of the Blue @12:12
MC5 Baby Wont Ya @12:09
The Outspoken CyclistJoin Diane each week as she talks with notables from industry advocacy, and the cycling community at large including manufacturers, bicycle builders, riders, trainers, coaches, and legislators. With 36 years of bicycle shop experience, Diane will also be talking about fit, performance, training, and more.
@6 pm w/Diane - Bicycling
NEO RocksNortheast Ohio has one of the richest music scenes in the country. NEORocks brings you the best of best, from the past and the present. Regardless of the genre, if it's good, quality music, you could hear it on the show. Let us know what YOU want to hear. NEORocks is here for you. If you're a local artist send us your stuff. If you're a fan be sure to call in and request your favorite tunes.
@7 pm w/Eric - Local Music