As the first semester comes to a close another season of Blue Streak basketball commences!

Our 2017-18 broadcast schedule features 18 men’s and women’s games combined, with the potential for OAC tournament games to be added in February. The games will be split between being broadcast live on WJCU and WJCU-2. Coverage begins with the men’s team taking on Muskingum at 2 PM on Saturday Dec. 2, 2017 on WJCU-2.

Check out the full schedule of games for the 2017-18 season here