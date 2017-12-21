Tune in for our Christmas Specials on Sunday and Monday!

As has been tradition for many years, WJCU will air over 8 hours worth of our original collection of Christmas radio narratives, radio plays, and adaptations on Christmas eve, starting at 5 PM.

The collection spans a period of 11 years, with a new production added annually. This year’s premiere presentation will be “Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas,” a fun light-hearted tale about Mr. Timothy Trumble’s perfect Christmas, produced & directed by WJCU alumni Art Funni. Art has been responsible for the direction of all these works, save the “Christmas by Cleveland” narrations.

Below you’ll find our schedule for the various works here in 2017. Please note that all times are EST and are approximates, so tune in or begin streaming a little early if you want to make sure to catch a particular piece from beginning to end.

First, on Sunday:

5:00 PM-6:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle

6:00 PM-6:35 PM – Auntie Claus I

6:35 PM-7:05 PM – Auntie Claus II

7:05 PM-7:38 PM – Auntie Claus III: Home for the Holidays

7:38 PM-8:00 PM – The Story of Silent Night

8:00 PM-8:25 PM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas (premiere)

8:35 PM-9:00 PM – A Korean Christmas Carol

9:00 PM-10:00 PM – A Christmas Carol

10:00 PM-11:30 PM – It’s a Wonderful Life

And then ON Christmas night, we’ll reprise the following:

Listen in if you can and from all of us at WJCU, Happy Holidays!