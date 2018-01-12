Say hello to WJCU’s 2018 Spring schedule!

New Year, new us! WJCU’s 2018 spring schedule takes effect on Sunday, Jan. 14 and features two new shows, some normal shows in new locations and the rebirth of an old show. Here’s an overview of what’s new and different in 2018…

NEW SHOWS

Sundays, 8pm-9pm The Unbroken Chain with Jake
Listening for the secret, searching for the sound…the sound of the Grateful Dead.  The Unbroken Chain…it’s like ice cream for your ears!

Wednesdays, 10pm- 12am The Rave House with Pete
Tune in to hear everything EDM.  From Deep House to Trap, we’ve got you covered.

A SHOW REBORN

Sundays, 5pm-7pm Armenian Radio with Anna … Replacing Sprinkle of Seoul
A cultural program featuring music by Armenian artists, discussions on hot cultural topics, and up-to-date news on Armenia and the diaspora. In English and Armenian.

SHOWS IN NEW TIMESLOTS

Saturdays & Sunday, 6am-7am Inside Europe with Deutsche Welle
Get the inside take on European affairs.

Saturdays, 7am-8:30am GuitarNovations with Kyle … Replacing Inside Europe
GuitarNovations expands across genre’s and is dedicated to distinctive guitar-based music.

Saturdays, 7pm-9pm A Sprinkle of Seoul with Matt & Lauren … Replacing NEO Rocks re-air
Korean music and Asian fusion.

Sundays, 12am-2am NEO Rocks with Eric … Replacing Can’t Stop Raving
The best of the best from the local music scene.

Sundays, 7am-8am AsiaTown Voice with Johnny … Replacing Inside Europe
Music from Asia and relevant banter.

Sundays, 7pm-8pm Latin Lingo with Diega … Replacing AsiaTown Voice
Spanish and Latin American music.

Check out the full schedule here and tune in at 88.7FM or at wjcu.org!

 

