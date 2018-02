Mark your calendars! Radiothon 2018 begins on Friday Feb. 16 and runs until Sunday Feb. 25. Beacuse year’s event runs in unison with the Winter Olympics it’s inspired our theme, “Carrying the Torch,” which is also what we hope to do with another year of your donations – carry on the WJCU legacy for future generations of listeners and DJs.

We’ll have more information soon, including this year’s personalized premium gifts, so stay tuned!