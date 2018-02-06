Check out Nightdrive 2.0

Let Matt accompany you as he provides the perfect soundscape of Synthwave and various electronic for your late night drives and vibes.
Leon Thomas China Doll @7:01
3 Pieces Back up against the wall @6:56
Dorothy Ashby The Moving Finger @6:51
Minnie Ripperton Les Fleur @6:48
RAMP Daylight @6:45
The Incredible Bongo Band Apache @6:38
Pleasure Bouncy Lady @6:35
Donald Byrd Stepping into tomorrow @6:30
The 9th creation Bubble gum @6:27
The Counts Whats up front that counts @6:16
Lafayette Afro Rock Band Hiache @6:09
Bobby Hutcherson Montara @6:04
Madcat BlueMadcat Blue's format covers the range of electric and acoustic blues styles created over the past 80 years, including its influence on R&B, Jazz, Rock, and Soul. There will be local and national guest recording artists appearing on his show here in University Heights, where Cleveland is the "Crossroads of Rustbelt Blues and the 'Capital of Rock'".
@8 pm w/Madcat - Blues
Matt's Gamut
@10 pm w/Matt - Eclectic