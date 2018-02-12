It’s almost here…

Radiothon 2018 begins this Friday Feb. 16 and runs until Sunday Feb. 25 and because this year’s event runs in unison with the Winter Olympics it’s inspired our theme, “Carrying the Torch.” That’s also what we hope to do with another year of your donations – carry on the WJCU legacy for future generations of listeners and DJs.

For your generous contributions here are the call-in only premiums you can receive this year:

$25: Car Magnet or Bottle opener keychain

$40: $10 Merchant of the Day Gift Card (The Heights)

$40: DJ Special (Genre Show)

$60: 2018 Radiothon T-shirt

$80: WJCU Beanie

$100: Guest DJ

Donate online at wjcu.org or by calling in at 216-397-4438, starting Friday.

Get ready for Radiothon 2018 and help us Carry the Torch!