Radiothon 2018
Radiothon 2018
Carrying the Torch
  Commercial-free requires listener support
Learn more
Call 1-216-397-GIFT
Pledge online

Catch the OAC Tournament on WJCU-2

The JCU Men’s Basketball team has the top seed in the OAC Tournament locked up and the road to the NCAA Tourney goes through the DeCarlo Varsity Center. We’ll be there as well, bringing you all the action over on WJCU-2 throughout the week.

The tournament begins on Tuesday night with John Carroll hosting Heidelberg with a trip to the OAC semifinals at stake. Below you’ll find this week’s schedule of games this week , pending JCU’s advancement to Saturday’s conference final.

OAC Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 pm – Heidelberg vs. John Carroll on WJCU-2

OAC Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 pm – TBD

OAC Final: Saturday Feb. 24 at 7:30 pm – TBD

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

Nightdrive 2.0

Nightdrive is the perfect soundscape of Synthwave and various electronic for your late night drives and vibes.
w/Matt - Synthwave
Barenaked Ladies If I Had A $1000000 @10:53
Hall and Oates Rich Girl @10:50
Galantis No Money @10:46
Foster the People Doing it For The Money @10:41
Donna Summers She Works Hard For The Money @10:35
Rihanna BBHMM @10:30
Arcade Fire Put Your Money On Me @10:23
Madonna Material @10:18
Blood Money The Church @10:12
Lana Del Rey Old Money @10:09
ABBA Money Money Money @10:04
Bruce Springsteen Working On A Dream @5:58

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News