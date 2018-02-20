Catch the OAC Tournament on WJCU-2

The JCU Men’s Basketball team has the top seed in the OAC Tournament locked up and the road to the NCAA Tourney goes through the DeCarlo Varsity Center. We’ll be there as well, bringing you all the action over on WJCU-2 throughout the week.

The tournament begins on Tuesday night with John Carroll hosting Heidelberg with a trip to the OAC semifinals at stake. Below you’ll find this week’s schedule of games this week , pending JCU’s advancement to Saturday’s conference final.

OAC Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 pm – Heidelberg vs. John Carroll on WJCU-2

OAC Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 pm – TBD

OAC Final: Saturday Feb. 24 at 7:30 pm – TBD