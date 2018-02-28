Catch NCAA Tournament action on WJCU

After claiming the OAC Championship our John Carroll men’s basketball team is going dancing! This weekend, the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center will play host to first and second round games as part of the NCAA’s Division III Basketball Tournament.

First round games get underway on Friday night as the Blue Streaks will take on Thomas More College at 7:30 pm. You can catch all the action live right here on WJCU 88.7 FM. Should the Blue Streaks get a win Friday, they’ll host a second round contest at 7 pm on Saturday night, against the winner of Illinois Wesleyan or Wooster. That potential game will also be broadcast live on WJCU.

*Note that this will cut short Metal on Metal on Friday and could interfere with Sprinkle of Seoul on Saturday. We appreciate your understanding and hope you’ll join us in supporting our Blue Streaks as they chase an NCAA title.