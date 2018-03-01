Thank you for helping us Carry the Torch!

WJCU can’t thank you enough for your support during Radiothon 2018, and because of your donations we can continue carrying the torch onto future generations of listeners!

Don’t forget if you made a pledge via check, be sure to get it in the mail no later than March 10 so we can send you a thank you letter of receipt as well as any premiums you may have requested.

Make all checks payable to WJCU and send them to 1 John Carroll Blvd. University Heights, OH 44118. We’ll be packaging and mailing premiums on March 17.

Thanks again from all of us of us at WJCU for your continued support of commercial free radio!