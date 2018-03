In honor of the Class 2022 Celebration taking place at John Carroll this weekend, we’d like to give future JCU students a peak into our studios! Check out this short, student made video, assembled by Guitarnovations host Kyle Mouncastle for a virtual look inside WJCU.

If you’ll be visiting campus on Satuday and are interested in getting involved in radio, you can also stop in for a brief student led tour of our station and learn even more the opportunities we have to offer at WJCU. Enjoy!