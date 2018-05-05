Outspoken Cyclist – 5/5/2018

Guests: Tom Helbig; Brian Chapman

On-the-road with Tomfoolery’s Tom Helbig!

He’s an adventurer who travels light and we catch up with him in Delaware as he makes his way up the east coast. We talk about his philosophy on life and what he does when he gets back to his minimalist lifestyle in Dayton, Ohio each summer.

Then, frame builder Brian Chapman of Chapman Cycles in Rhode Island and I talk about his classic, steel frames and how he builds bikes from start to finish – from concept to delivery.

His tandem won a prestigious award at NAHBS this year.

