Take a bite out of our 2018 Summer Schedule!

WJCU is ready for summer with the reveal of our 2018 summer schedule, which takes effect this Sunday, May 13th. With several shows taking a seasonal hiatus to soak up the sun themselves, we introduce a few new shows to the WJCU repertoire, while a pair of shows return from the dead. Here’s an overview of what’s new and different with our Summer 2018 schedule:

NEW SHOWS

Wednesday midnight-2am: Transcendence with Matt
A journey of what’s fresh in the world of an electronica, exploration of trance and ambient music.

Wednesday 10pm-midnight: GenX Rock & Talk with J. Thorn
From MTV to grunge to mid-life crisis, join J. Thorn as he plays the tunes and asks the questions important to the slackers who have become America’s dark horse demographic.

Saturday 7-8:30am: Tribe Week in Review with Pete Knab
Get caught up on what’s happening with the Tribe both on and off the field with highlights, analysis, interviews, sound from  the locker room and more.

 

BACK FROM THE DEAD

Monday 10pm-midnight: Choons Tunes: Carmen San Diego Edition with Jane
Take a journey with Jane as she travels the globe in pursuit of good tunes. Following the lead of NEORocks, Choons Tunes will expand the map to bring listeners a taste of new and classic music from far and wide. Each week Jane will feature artists from different regions around the states and the world.

Thursday 10pm-midnight: Blank-Wave Arcade w/Merricat McGee
New wave, dark wave, post-punk, dance-punk, goth & glam.

 

SHOWS IN NEW TIMESLOTS

Sunday 8-9pm: Guitarnovations with Kyle
GuitarNovations is dedicated to distinctive guitar-based music. The show spans across genres, including established and rising guitarists in rock, jazz, folk, classical, and flamenco, with some string-based world music thrown in. DJ Kyle gives relaxed musings about the music he plays, and keeps listeners up to date on the latest concerts by whom he plays on-air.

Thursday 6-8pm: Thursday Night Throwback with Zach
Time travel back to the 80s to hear your favorite pop and rock hits!

 

 SHOWS ON SUMMER VACATION

Sundays, 8pm-9pm: The Unbroken Chain with Jake

Mondays, 10pm-midnight: Remix Revolution with Caroline

Wednesdays, 10pm-midnight: The Rave House with DJ Pete

Thursdays, 6pm-8pm: Spoiler Alert with Anna

Friday midnight-2am: Music for Asylums with Jeff

