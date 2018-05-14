Reminisce with Gen X Rock and Talk

NEO Rocks

Northeast Ohio has one of the richest music scenes in the country. NEORocks brings you the best of best, from the past and the present. Regardless of the genre, if it's good, quality music, you could hear it on the show. Let us know what YOU want to hear. NEORocks is here for you. If you're a local artist send us your stuff. If you're a fan be sure to call in and request your favorite tunes.