Blank-Wave Arcade is Back!
Jason Mraz Have It All @5:50
The Wallflowers How Good Can it Get @5:46
Alice Merton Lash Out @5:42
Holden Laurence Broken Waltz @5:37
Sam Lewis One And The Same @5:34
Family Crest Never Gonna Stop @5:30
Gengahr Where Wildness Grows @5:25
Diego Garcia Don't Go @5:21
Record Company Life To Fix @5:17
Black Angels Currency @5:13
Durand Jones & The Indication Smile @5:09
Marc Broussard Hurricane Heart @5:06
Rose's TurnCurtain up! Light the lights! Join us as we stumble along through theater history and enjoy all the duets, overtures and show stoppers that come with it.
@6 pm w/Rose - Showtunes
NEO RocksNortheast Ohio has one of the richest music scenes in the country. NEORocks brings you the best of best, from the past and the present. Regardless of the genre, if it's good, quality music, you could hear it on the show. Let us know what YOU want to hear. NEORocks is here for you. If you're a local artist send us your stuff. If you're a fan be sure to call in and request your favorite tunes.
@8 pm w/Eric - Local Music