Join us at the Waterloo Arts Fest!

Collinwood’s annual Waterloo Arts Fest is back for a 16th year, and WJCU will be once again be part of the action! Join the fun from noon – 7 pm as the Waterloo Arts District comes alive with music on outdoor and indoor stages, food vendors, live art demonstrations, roving performers, and hands on art activities for people of all ages.

Free parking is available at the Greater Cleveland food bank, along with a shuttle to take guest to and from the festival grounds.

Don’t forget to stop by the WJCU tent to rummage through our CD bins, get a free temporary tattoo, and maybe even score some swag!

For more info, including the live music lineups and activity schedules, at waterlooarts.org/fest/

We hop to see you at Waterloo!