A new time for Thursday Night Throwback this summer

Memories from Italy

Italian "Memories of Italy" brings the Northeast Ohio community a wide variety of beloved Italian and Italian-American music, community news and special guest interviews. It is a radio program aimed at bringing families closer together by creating special memories through our beautiful Italian culture, heritage and family traditions. This program is brought to you in both Italian and English, in an effort to reach all generations in our Italian-American community. "Memories from Italy" is hosted by Joe Zodda, Filippo Andaloro, Aldo Filippelli and Donato Cristillo. To reach our hosts with your dedications or community announcement you can call the direct studio line at 216-397-4438 or Fax 440-842-5977 or send us an e-mail. Memorie dal'Italia programma dedicato per la comunita italiana trasmesso ogni domenica presenta una grande varieta di musica, informazioni notizie sport, eventi proposto per I nostril ascoltatori in lingua italiana e inglese in compagnia di Giuseppe Zodda, Filippo Andaloro, Aldo Filippelli e Donato Cristillo con impegno e passione l'incontro italiano ogni domenica sulla stazione radio WJCU 88.7fm.