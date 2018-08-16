See what’s new with our schedule this fall…

Fall starts a little early at WJCU! Starting on Sunday, August 26th our fall schedule will take effect, bringing a handful of new shows and returning shows to the air waves. Also, make note if your favorite show has a new home. Take a look at the changes coming to WJCU this fall and come rake in some great music:

NEW THIS FALL



Monday 6-8 pm: A-List with Anna

A mix of indie and alternative, with a little sprinkle of BPM.

Tuesday Midnight-2 am: Voices and Choices with Abby and Kelly

…

Friday 11:30 pm- 2 am: The Blue Room with Mort

Rock out to the rock music that powered the 60s & 70s AND to top is all off, some blues too.

RESURRECTED THIS FALL



Monday 10 pm-Midnight: The Rave House with Pete

Tune in to hear everything EDM. From Deep House to Trap, we’ve got you covered.

Wednesday 10 pm-Midnight: Our Own Riot with Zach

Listen to a spectrum of punk and hard rock ranging from the early days of both genres to new music from bands keeping the dream of the counter-culture alive.

Friday Midnight-2 am: Music for Asylums with Jeff

A two hour journey through ambient soundscapes

Saturday 7:30-8:30 am: The John Carroll Football Hour with Eddie

Your inside scoop to what’s going on behind the scenes with John Carroll’s football team each week. Featuring interviews with coaches and players, news updates surrounding the team, feature stories and more, the show and podcast is the best way to follow along with JCU football this season.

SHOWS WITH NEW HOMES



Thursday 10 pm-Midnight: Gen X Rock and Talk with J. Thorn

From MTV to grunge to mid-life crisis; join J. Thorn as he plays the tunes and asks the questions important to the slackers who have become America’s dark horse demographic.

Monday 1-2 am: Lady Blue with Carole

Lady Blue features an eclectic blend of African and Black American female vocalists of the 20th century hosted by Carole of Diversified Funk.

BID FAREWELL TO THESE SHOWS



Monday 6-8 pm: Rose’s Turn with Rose



Monday 10 pm-Midnight: Choons Tunes with Jane

Thursday 10 pm-Midnight: Blank-Wave Arcade w/Merricat McGee

Friday Midnight-1 am: Living in Oblivion with Frank

Saturday 7-8:30 am: Tribe Week in Review with Pete



