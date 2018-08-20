It’s football season on WJCU

WJCU is proud to be Cleveland’s flagship station for John Carroll Blue Streaks Football!

The 2018 season is nearly upon as the Blue Streaks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 1 when they travel to Stevens Point, Wisconsin for a matchup against University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. After a bye week, JCU makes their long-awaited home debut on Saturday, Sept. 15, as they open up OAC play against Otterbein. Other highlights of the schedule include the highly anticipated showdown with Mount Union, which goes down on Sept. 22 in Alliance. And of course the annual Cuyahoga Gold Bowl matchup against top rival Baldwin Wallace to wrap the regular season on Nov. 10.

As always, WJCU will bring you live play-by-play and color commentary of all 10 regular season games, PLUS any postseason action if the blue and gold are fortunate enough to earn a bid.

For the full broadcast schedule, including game times and broadcast information head here

GO STREAKS!

The Heights
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
With Good Reason

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.
@12:30 pm w/Sarah McConnell - Literature, Science, Politics, History, Business

