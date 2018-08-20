It’s football season on WJCU

WJCU is proud to be Cleveland’s flagship station for John Carroll Blue Streaks Football!

The 2018 season is nearly upon as the Blue Streaks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 1 when they travel to Stevens Point, Wisconsin for a matchup against University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. After a bye week, JCU makes their long-awaited home debut on Saturday, Sept. 15, as they open up OAC play against Otterbein. Other highlights of the schedule include the highly anticipated showdown with Mount Union, which goes down on Sept. 22 in Alliance. And of course the annual Cuyahoga Gold Bowl matchup against top rival Baldwin Wallace to wrap the regular season on Nov. 10.

As always, WJCU will bring you live play-by-play and color commentary of all 10 regular season games, PLUS any postseason action if the blue and gold are fortunate enough to earn a bid.

For the full broadcast schedule, including game times and broadcast information head here

GO STREAKS!