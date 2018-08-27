Wednesdays, 10pm – 12am: Punk & Hard Rock w/Zach
Leon Thomas Shape you r mind to die @7:41
Dorothy Ashby Soul vibrations @7:38
Melvin Sparks Gathering together @7:29
Ronnie Foster Lets stay together @7:24
Ceasar Frazier Make it with you @7:20
Rusty Bryant Free At Last @7:10
The Invaders Spacing out @7:07
S.O.U.L can you feel it @7:00
Aretha Franklin One step Ahead @6:55
The Stovall Sisters Hang on in there @6:52
The Blackbyrds Do it Fluid @6:47
The Rhythm Makers Soul on your side @6:43
