Spend your Friday nights in The Blue Room!

Cut Worms Don't Want to Say Good-bye @1:36
John Butler Trio Only One @1:32
Dan Mangan Troubled Mind @1:29
Liza Anne Paranoia @1:26
Mason District Earth To Lucy @1:21
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Cumberland Gap @1:17
Cage The Elephant Back Against The Wall @1:13
Moondoggies Easy Coming @1:07
The Black Keys Your Touch @12:34
Robert Plant Bluebirds Over the Mountain @12:30
Maggie Rogers Alaska @12:27
Amos Lee The Man Who Wants You @12:24
A-List
@6 pm w/Anna - Indie, Alternative, and BPM
NEO RocksNortheast Ohio has one of the richest music scenes in the country. NEORocks brings you the best of best, from the past and the present. Regardless of the genre, if it's good, quality music, you could hear it on the show. Let us know what YOU want to hear. NEORocks is here for you. If you're a local artist send us your stuff. If you're a fan be sure to call in and request your favorite tunes.
@8 pm w/Eric - Local Music