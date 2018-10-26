Get Spooky with WJCU this Halloween!

You may be too old to go trick or treating, but don’t worry, you can still enjoy Halloween with WJCU. On Wednesday, October 31st we will start and end your Halloween with a radio adaptation of The Headless Horseman. This one-hour radio-play will first air in the morning at 9 am, then again during your evening commute at 5 pm.

But that’s not all! From 6 am-6 pm you will also hear some of our favorite spooky tunes scattered throughout The Heights to help get you in the Halloween spirit. WJCU does Halloween right, don’t miss it.

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

Metal on Metal

Import and independent heavy metal.
Misfits Halloween @9:13
Skull Pit All The Lessons @9:08
Skull Pit Roller @9:05
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Shockwave City @8:59
Running Wild Realm Of Shades @8:55
Running Wild Satan @8:50
Level Fields Truth Bringer @8:45
Mount Atlas Titan @8:42
Vanik One Of Us @8:34
Sacred Few Wildlife @8:30
Ace Frehley Pursuit Of Rock And Roll @8:20
Greenleaf Let It Out! @8:15

The Mixing Bored

Freeform music from the psychiatric ward
@9:30 pm w/doc - Freeform

The Blue Room
@11:30 pm w/Mort - '60s/'70s Rock, Blues