Join us at our annual Blizzard Bash concert this Thanksgiving holiday! The show kicks off at 8PM (doors at 7PM) on Friday, November 16th at the Beachland Tavern.

Featured acts include Leah Marra, Donnie Lynee, Sun Shade and the DubbStarr Crew, and Cholly.

Admission is $10 and as always, the show will benefit the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.

Thanks for making this a great year for WJCU! Come celebrate with us this holiday season.