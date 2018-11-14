Onward On to the Playoffs!

After a stellar 9-1 regular season record, John Carroll Football has earned a postseason berth. The Blue Streaks begin their quest for a national championship this Saturday, Nov. 17, with a first-round, home matchup against the Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets (8-2). Kickoff is set for 12 pm.

As always, WJCU is thrilled to be your radio home for Blue Streaks’ football throughout their upcoming postseason run. Tune in Saturday around 11:30 for pregame coverage of JCU’s opening round matchup, before going live to co-sports directors Will Blake and Eddie Marotta with the call from Don Shula Stadium at noon.

Note that this earlier start time comes with some changes to our regularly scheduled programming. Saturday morning will now feature and extended episode of Lake Effect Reverb from 9 am-11:30 am before handing over the controls to our broadcast team. That means there will be no Viva La Rock from 11 am – 1 pm. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience but hope you will help us in cheering on our Blue Streaks!

As always, there are multiple ways to listen via your radio, the app or right here online at WJCU.org.

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Heights
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Beirut No No No @8:29
Arkells Relentless @8:26
King Leg Great Outdoors @8:23
Briston Maroney Under My Skin @8:19
The Cars Sad Song @8:15
Gregory Alan Isakov Dark @8:13
Red Wanting Blue High and Dry @8:09
Love Language New Amsterdam @7:58
Feist 1234 @7:55
Matisyahu Step Out Into The Light @7:51
The Mavericks Brand New Day @7:47
Murder By Death Stone @7:44

The Best of Our Knowledge

Every day, faculty members at schools and universities throughout the world are making discoveries that shape our ways of thinking and redefine our understanding of today's knowledge-driven society. Since 1990, The Best of Our Knowledge has highlighted breakthroughs across disciplines and across the globe, putting you in touch with the men and women at the forefront of their fields. Each week this program examines some of the issues unique to college campuses, looks at the latest research, and invites commentary from experts and administrators from all levels of education.
@12:30 pm w/Bob Barrett - Education, Colleges, and Research

The Heights
@1 pm Adult Album Alternative and Community News