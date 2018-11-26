Come be part of back-to-back nights of WJCU Holiday Shows!

‘Tis the season! WJCU’s own Metal on Metal Holiday Show is back for a 10th straight year with back-to-back nights of music and fundraising to get you in the holiday spirit. It all gets started with the Lake Effect Reverb Holiday Show at the Maple Grove Tavern on Friday, December 7.

Doors for that night open at 7 pm with the show set for 7:30 featuring The Kahuna Kings and special guests Dead Earth, The Beyonderers, The Rick Ray Band and Lotus Pedal.

Friday night sets the stage for the 10th annual Metal on Metal Holiday Show Saturday, December 8th at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. Doors open at 4 pm, show starts at 5 pm.

The musical lineup is held on two different stages. The Tavern Stage will include Assault, Vandallus, and Amps II Eleven.  On the Ballroom Stage will be Syphilis Diller, Olathia, and a Mystery Band among others.

Admission on both nights is free, and food and cash donations will be accepted throughout each event to benefit The Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Friends Of The Cleveland Kennel and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Check out the Facebook pages for both events for more information!

Lake Effect Reverb Holiday Show

Metal on Metal Holiday Show

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Heights
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Death Cab for Cutie Northern Lights @1:48
Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt Poor Poor Pitiful Me @1:43
Jayhawks Everybody Knows @1:39
Feist Mushaboom (Postal Service Remix) @1:35
Spoon Written In Reverse @1:30
Maggie Rogers Light On @1:26
Mike Doughty Light Will Keep Your Heart Beating in the Future @1:23
Carl Broemel Starting From Scratch @1:19
Welshly Arms Sanctuary @1:15
Wilco You Never Know @1:11
Island The Day I Die @1:07
The Saint Johns Shadowplay @12:28

Beautiful Mess

Beautiful Mess offers the best in classic country, folk, and bluegrass music ranging from the 1950s to the 1990s. Plan on hearing a variety of artists that include Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Patsy Cline, and more! The fun begins at 6pm every Wednesday night on WJCU!
@6 pm w/Holly - Country

Catnap

A show devoted to extraordinary female vocalists across genres, with a subtle leaning toward alternative performances from the '90s.
@8 pm w/Frank - Female Vocalists