Come be part of back-to-back nights of WJCU Holiday Shows!

‘Tis the season! WJCU’s own Metal on Metal Holiday Show is back for a 10th straight year with back-to-back nights of music and fundraising to get you in the holiday spirit. It all gets started with the Lake Effect Reverb Holiday Show at the Maple Grove Tavern on Friday, December 7.

Doors for that night open at 7 pm with the show set for 7:30 featuring The Kahuna Kings and special guests Dead Earth, The Beyonderers, The Rick Ray Band and Lotus Pedal.

Friday night sets the stage for the 10th annual Metal on Metal Holiday Show Saturday, December 8th at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. Doors open at 4 pm, show starts at 5 pm.

The musical lineup is held on two different stages. The Tavern Stage will include Assault, Vandallus, and Amps II Eleven. On the Ballroom Stage will be Syphilis Diller, Olathia, and a Mystery Band among others.

Admission on both nights is free, and food and cash donations will be accepted throughout each event to benefit The Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Friends Of The Cleveland Kennel and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Check out the Facebook pages for both events for more information!

Lake Effect Reverb Holiday Show

Metal on Metal Holiday Show