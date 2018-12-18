Tune in for over six hours of WJCU Christmas Radio Plays

As has been tradition for many years, WJCU will air over 8 hours worth of our original collection of Christmas radio plays adapted for radio on Christmas eve and Christmas starting at 6 PM both nights.

Our Christmas narrative collection spans a period of 12 years now, with a new production added annually. This year’s we will debut “Gift of the Magi” a touching story of a young husband and wife and how they deal with the challenge of buying secret Christmas gifts for each other with very little money, produced & directed by WJCU alumni Art Funni & Rebecca Ferlotti . Art has been responsible for the direction of all these works, save the “Christmas by Cleveland” narrations.

Check out our full radio play schedule for next week and please note that all times are EST and are approximates. We hope you’ll find spend some time during the holiday with WJCU.

Monday, Decemmber 24:

6:00 PM-6:35 PM – Auntie Claus I

6:35 PM-7:05 PM – Auntie Claus II

7:05 PM-7:38 PM – Auntie Claus III: Home for the Holidays

7:38 PM-8:00 PM – The Story of Silent Night

8:00 PM-10:00 PM — NEO Rocks Christmas Special (Rerun)

10:00 PM-11:30 PM – It’s a Wonderful Life

Tuesday, Decemmber 25:

6:00PM – 7:00PM — A Very Private Miracle

7:00 PM-7:25 PM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas

7:35 PM-8:00 PM – A Korean Christmas Carol

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM – A Christmas Carol

9:00 PM-10:35 PM – The Gift of the Magi (PREMIERE!)

10:00PM – 12:00AM — Matt’s Gamut XMAS Special