Here’s what we’ve got planned for 2019

Happy New Year! 2019 is a huge year for WJCU as we will celebrate 50 years of providing you with great music, genre shows and JCU sports. We’re excited about what lies ahead and hope to continue being your favorite college radio station in Cleveland.

With that said, here’s what you can look forward to in the year ahead:

Sunday, Jan. 13 – Spring Programming Schedule Begins

Mid Feb. – 2019 Radiothon

Sunday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Marathon

Mid May – 50th Anniversary Celebration

Late May – Summer Programming Schedule Begins

Summer – Come hang with us at events like Laurel Live and the Waterloo Arts Fest

Sunday, Sept. 4 – Fall Programming Schedule Begins

Saturday, Sept. 7 – First JCU football broadcast of the season

Early Oct. – College Radio Day

Thursday, Oct. 31 – Halloween music and Headless Horseman Radio Play

Late Nov. – Blizzard Bash

Dec. 24 & 25 – Christmas Radio Plays on WJCU