Here’s what we’ve got planned for 2019

Happy New Year! 2019 is a huge year for WJCU as we will celebrate 50 years of providing you with great music, genre shows and JCU sports. We’re excited about what lies ahead and hope to continue being your favorite college radio station in Cleveland.
With that said, here’s what you can look forward to in the year ahead:
Sunday, Jan. 13 – Spring Programming Schedule Begins
Mid Feb. – 2019 Radiothon
Sunday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Marathon
Mid May – 50th Anniversary Celebration
Late May – Summer Programming Schedule Begins
Summer – Come hang with us at events like Laurel Live and the Waterloo Arts Fest
Sunday, Sept. 4 – Fall Programming Schedule Begins
Saturday, Sept. 7 – First JCU football broadcast of the season
Early Oct. – College Radio Day
Thursday, Oct. 31 – Halloween music and Headless Horseman Radio Play
Late Nov. – Blizzard Bash
Dec. 24 & 25 – Christmas Radio Plays on WJCU