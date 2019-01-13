Embrace Change: Check out our new Spring Schedule

As the calendar turns to 2019, our spring programming schedule begins. Starting Sunday, Jan. 13 you’ll see some new shows coming aboard and some shows you already know moving to different time slots. We know, change can be hard, but change can be good too. Here are all the changes coming to our schedule in 2019!

New Shows:

Monday 6-8PM: FRESH FINDS w/WJCU Music Staff: All the freshest tunes added to the WJCU music library, hosted by a rotating cast of music department djs and trainees

Saturday 7:30-8:30AM BARBER SHOP SPORTS TALK w/Darrell: An hour of sports talk focusing on college & pro basketball. The show features a different guest each week.

Moved/Changed Shows:

Thursday 10PM-MID: MIDNIGHT SOUNDTRACK w/Jordan Peace moves from early Thursday AM to late Thursday night

Saturday 1-2PM: UNDER CENTER w/Eddie Marotta & Kyle Kelly (sports talk), moves from Saturday AM, and rebrands!

Sunday 7-9PM: LATIN LINGO w/Diega expands to a 2-hour show

Shows on Hiatus:

MUSIC FOR ASYLUMS: takes the spring & summer off. Best wishes to Jeff on his sabbatical.

GEN X ROCK & TALK: takes the spring semester off. Hope to see Tim back on the air this summer!