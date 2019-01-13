Embrace Change: Check out our new Spring Schedule

As the calendar turns to 2019, our spring programming schedule begins. Starting Sunday, Jan. 13 you’ll see some new shows coming aboard and some shows you already know moving to different time slots. We know, change can be hard, but change can be good too. Here are all the changes coming to our schedule in 2019!

New Shows:

Monday 6-8PM: FRESH FINDS w/WJCU Music Staff: All the freshest tunes added to the WJCU music library, hosted by a rotating cast of music department djs and trainees

Saturday 7:30-8:30AM BARBER SHOP SPORTS TALK w/Darrell: An hour of sports talk focusing on college & pro basketball. The show features a different guest each week.

Moved/Changed Shows:

Thursday 10PM-MID: MIDNIGHT SOUNDTRACK w/Jordan Peace moves from early Thursday AM to late Thursday night

Saturday 1-2PM: UNDER CENTER w/Eddie Marotta & Kyle Kelly (sports talk), moves from Saturday AM, and rebrands!

Sunday 7-9PM: LATIN LINGO w/Diega expands to a 2-hour show

Shows on Hiatus:

MUSIC FOR ASYLUMS: takes the spring & summer off. Best wishes to Jeff on his sabbatical.

GEN X ROCK & TALK: takes the spring semester off. Hope to see Tim back on the air this summer!

On the Air

Schedule Playlists
Terminal Mind Bridges are for Burning @7:57
Phevr Rich Girl @7:53
Boy Pablo Feeling Lonely @7:49
Young the Giant Heat of the Summer @7:46
Hamish Anderson 18 Days @7:41
Springtime Carnivore Midnight Room @7:36
Bad Mary Will You Still Love Me @7:33
Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever Mainland @7:29
Professor and the Madman Space Walrus @7:23
Kurt Vile One Trick Ponies @7:18
The West Coast Feed You Know You Want It @7:15
Johnathan Alexander 17:34 @7:09

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News