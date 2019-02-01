Get ready for Radiothon 2019

Our annual Radiothon fundraiser is fast approaching, with a start date of Friday, February 8th. And while many of our listeners are primed and ready to help our cause once again this year, some may be unaware of what exactly Radiothon is. Wonder no more! Hopefully you’ll find all the answers to your questions below.

What is Radiothon?

WJCU is a non-commercial, non-government or university funded radio station, which means it relies on donations from the community to function. While donations are welcome year round, Radiothon is WJCU’s annual fundraising drive that provides the majority of our operations funding for the year ahead.

How does it work?

During the nine days of Radiothon you can either call in at 216-397-4438 and one of our in-studio hosts can assist you in filling out the donation form. Or if you prefer to do it yourself, the form will also be accessible via the station’s website at wjcu.org. The form will ask for important information like your name, address, email, phone number and credit card number. If you prefer to send a check donation through the mail that is also acceptable. All checks should be mailed to WJCU Radio, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Hts, OH 44118.

Can I donate more than once?

Simply put, yes. You can donate as many times as you would like or for as many different shows/hosts as you would like either over the phone or online.

What are the dates for Radiothon this year?

This year, Radiothon will run from Friday, February 8th – Sunday February 17th. As always, the fundraiser will begin with community host Bill Peters, during Metal on Metal from 6:30-9:30 on Friday evening.

Premiums

Your donations certainly don’t go unappreciated! For Radiothon there are always various levels of premium gifts available depending on the donation amount. The levels are set at $25, $40, $60, $80 and $100 with a different gift option at each level.

If you have any other questions don’t hesitate to reach out via our contact page