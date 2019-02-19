Thanks For Your Support!

For the last 50 years you’ve helped WJCU go the distance by supporting local, commercial free college radio. Thanks to your generous donations during Radiothon 2019, we can continue forging ahead for another half century and beyond!

We truly can’t thank you enough for pledging your support to WJCU in our 50th year of operation.

Please remember, if you made a check donation, you’ll want to get it in the mail no later than March 9 so that we can send you a thank you letter of receipt along with any premiums you may have requested.

Checks should be made payable to WJCU and mailed to 1 John Carroll Blvd. University Heights, OH 44118. You should expect any premiums to arrive sometime after Sunday, March 17th.

If you have any questions concerning your Radiothon donation, give us a call at 216-397-4438 or e-mail station manager Trent Kay Maverick at tmaverick (Email: tmaverick -*AT*- jcu.edu ).

Once again, thank you for your support this year! Without you, the last 50 years would not have been possible. Here’s to many more to come!

The Best of Our Knowledge

Every day, faculty members at schools and universities throughout the world are making discoveries that shape our ways of thinking and redefine our understanding of today's knowledge-driven society. Since 1990, The Best of Our Knowledge has highlighted breakthroughs across disciplines and across the globe, putting you in touch with the men and women at the forefront of their fields. Each week this program examines some of the issues unique to college campuses, looks at the latest research, and invites commentary from experts and administrators from all levels of education.
The Heights
