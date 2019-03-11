WJCU’s Irish Music Marathon returns for a 23rd year

Top O the morning to you! For a 23rd straight year, WJCU will be your St. Patrick’s Day party headquarters with our annual Irish Music Marathon. Join Greg (host of the I, IV, V), Michelle (host of Red’s Ramblin Road) and Aunt Jill, for the first 14 hours (6 am to 10 pm) this Sunday, March 17 as 88.7 provides the soundtrack to your St. Patrick Day festivities. Then Mario closes out the night with two hours of Irish Rock from 10 pm to Midnight.

That’s 18 hours of St. Patrick’s Day music! Don’t miss a minute of it and tune in to WJCU this Sunday.

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Heights
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Josh Ritter Old Black Magic @6:43
Elizabeth & The Catapult Shoelaces @6:39
Mattiel Baron's Sunday Best @6:37
Ginger Snaps Phat Kids @6:33
Vampire Weekend Harmony Hall @6:29
John Mayer Something Like Olivia @6:26
Local Natives When Am I Gonna Lose You @6:23
Emily King Remind Me @6:19
Manchester Orchestra The Moth @6:15
Mumford & Sons Beloved @6:11
The Howling Tongues Gotta Be A Man @6:07
Austin Plaine Never Come Back Again @6:04

With Good Reason

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.
@12:30 pm w/Sarah McConnell - Literature, Science, Politics, History, Business

The Heights
@1 pm Adult Album Alternative and Community News