WJCU’s Irish Music Marathon returns for a 23rd year

Top O the morning to you! For a 23rd straight year, WJCU will be your St. Patrick’s Day party headquarters with our annual Irish Music Marathon. Join Greg (host of the I, IV, V), Michelle (host of Red’s Ramblin Road) and Aunt Jill, for the first 14 hours (6 am to 10 pm) this Sunday, March 17 as 88.7 provides the soundtrack to your St. Patrick Day festivities. Then Mario closes out the night with two hours of Irish Rock from 10 pm to Midnight.

That’s 18 hours of St. Patrick’s Day music! Don’t miss a minute of it and tune in to WJCU this Sunday.