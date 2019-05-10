Our summer schedule brings some serious heat

Ah, the sounds of summer. Birds chirping. Waves crashing on the beach. And WJCU booming out of car speakers.

Our summer schedule is here and brings the heat! Tune in to hear EIGHT new shows in the months ahead as we continue to provide you with the eclectic music you love. Our summer schedule takes effect this Sunday, May 12.

Here’s all the changes you can expect…

New & Moved Shows:

Monday 6-8PM: CURTAIN CALL w/MJ: Songs from musicals, history of musicals, personal experiences with the stage; the show will explore musicals from every era (Fresh Finds on hiatus) Monday 10PM-MID: CHOONS TUNES: BOOKEND BANDS A-Z w/Jane: Follow along with Jane as she plays her favorite bands’ first song from their debut album and their last track on the latest release. All in alphabetical order (The Rave House on hiatus) Wednesday 6-8PM: TENACIOUS TWENTIES w/Olivia: Tenacious Twenties is a free format show showcasing Indie, Alternative, Rock, Classic Rock, and EDM music with great conversations between two sisters (Beautiful Mess retires) Wednesday 10PM-MID: NOT A PHASE w/Brandi: All subgenres of “emo” alternative rock music such as pop-punk, metalcore, post-hardcore, midwest emo, grunge, hardcore-punk, indie rock, electronicore, emo rap, and more (Our Own Riot on hiatus) Thursday 8-10PM: BLANK-WAVE ARCADE w/Merricat McGee: Pull on your stompy boots! New wave, dark wave, post-punk, dance-punk, goth & glam (Diversified Funk on hiatus)

Saturday 6-6:30AM: TRIBE WEEK IN REVIEW w/Pete: Commentary on the week, clubhouse audio, highlights and interviews with both those who cover the team closely and Indians management

Saturday 6:30-7:30AM: BARBER SHOP SPORTS TALK w/Darrell: An hour of sports talk focusing on college & pro basketball. The show features a different guest each week

Saturday 7:30-8:30AM: THE OUTSPOKEN CYCLIST w/Diane: Join Diane each week as she talks with notables from industry advocacy, and the cycling community at large including manufacturers, bicycle builders, riders, trainers, coaches, and legislators. With 35+ years of bicycle shop experience, Diane will also be talking about fit, performance, training, and more. (Barber Shop Sports Talk shifts to 6:30-7:30AM)

Saturday 1-3PM: MUSIC AND MEMORIES w/Terry: Hit songs of the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s including Big Band memories Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller to Classic Top 40 oldies like Johnny Mathis, Dean Martin, Brenda Lee and more. Oh and don’t forget those instrumentals performed by Billy Vaughn, Ray Conniff and others. (Under Center & The Sports Report on hiatus)

Saturday 3-5PM: RETRO RADIO w/Ray: Retro Radio recreates 1960s top 40 radio by paying homage to Cleveland radio stations WIXY 1260, WHK, KYW/WKYC, and Windsor’s CKLW

Saturday 5-7PM: JUMPIN’ JOE’S BASEMENT SHOW w/Joe: Jumpin’ Joe puts a bow on 15 years of Retro Radio and makes a statement with a brand new show. (Retro Radio shifts to 3-5PM, Outspoken Cyclist shifts to 7:30-8:30AM)

Saturday 9-11PM: THE I, THE IV, and THE V w/Greg: Exploring the roots and branches of acoustic music: country, folk, bluegrass, celtic, cowpunk, hot club, western swing, and more (Caribbean Groove retires)

Shows Taking a Summer Vacation:

Student hosted shows THE RAVE HOUSE, OUR OWN RIOT, UNDER CENTER and FRESH FINDS take the summer off as their hosts head home.

BEAUTIFUL MESS and CARIBBEAN GROOVE retire. BUT, we haven’t heard the last from these ladies!

DIVERSIFIED FUNK takes a well deserved break this summer, but will return this fall!