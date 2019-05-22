Channel your inner goth with our new show “Not a Phase”

The era of Warped Tour may have ended, but luckily, your emo phase never has to (because it’s Not A Phase, get it?). The “Not A Phase” radio program encompasses all subgenres of “emo” alternative rock music such as pop-punk, metalcore, post-hardcore, midwest emo, grunge, hardcore-punk, indie rock, electronicore, emo rap, and more. Enjoy your old favorites of the early 2000s, but definitely expect to hear a plethora of incredible new music and some less mainstream bands. So go ahead. Marinate in a pool of your own nostalgia. But at the same time, look forward to discovering new bands that will soon become your favorites. Above all, remember that the angst of your soul shall always live on!

The Heights After Hours
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
U2 Sunday Bloody Sunday @1:53
PUPPETS OF CASTRO Way Too Long @1:48
Apex Manor Asked & Answered @1:44
Michael Franti Yes I Will @1:39
Rhett Miller Total Disaster @1:36
Terra Lightfoot Ruthless @1:33
Middle Kids Real Thing @1:30
Collective Soul AYTA (Are You the Answer) @1:26
Sharon Van Etten Seventeen @1:22
Bad Suns One Magic Moment @1:19
Stephen Kellogg & the Sixers Shady Esperanto and the Young Hearts @1:16
Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles @1:10

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
Fresh Mix of Independent Music

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News