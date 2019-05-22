Follow along with Jane as she plays her favorite bands’ first song from their debut album and their last track on the latest release. All in alphabetical order.
“Choons Tunes” returns this summer!
U2 Sunday Bloody Sunday @1:53
PUPPETS OF CASTRO Way Too Long @1:48
Apex Manor Asked & Answered @1:44
Michael Franti Yes I Will @1:39
Rhett Miller Total Disaster @1:36
Terra Lightfoot Ruthless @1:33
Middle Kids Real Thing @1:30
Collective Soul AYTA (Are You the Answer) @1:26
Sharon Van Etten Seventeen @1:22
Bad Suns One Magic Moment @1:19
Stephen Kellogg & the Sixers Shady Esperanto and the Young Hearts @1:16
Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles @1:10
Indie Heat of Da NiteIt's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music
The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News