Come hang out at the 17th Annual Waterloo Arts Fest

Waterloo19

The Waterloo Arts Fest returns for a 17th year on Saturday, June 29 from noon – 7 pm! As always, the event features more than 40 local bands performing live, local handmade art vendors, some of the CLE’s best food trucks, and an exciting mix of innovative and interactive art experiences for people of all ages.

Come be part of the festival voted “Best Art Event in Cleveland” in 2014 by Cleveland Scene AND you can hang out with some of your favorite WJCU hosts and DJs. Stop by our tented station to add to your CD collection and possibly score some WJCU swag!

For more info, including the live music lineups and activity schedules, head to waterlooarts.org/fest/

We hope to see you at Waterloo!

