Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Aug. 16

Woodstock

Friday, Aug 16th, the Friday Night Lineup will turn its attention to celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Festival in Bethnl NY.  Bill Peters will end his show, Metal on Metal, with the music of Jimi Hendrix who was the headliner at Woodstock.

The Mixing Bored and The Blue Room will continue this celebration which will include an interview with David Barker who attended the show as a 21 year-old as well as music from the LP which was released in 1970.

Tune in as we bring you perspectives you have most likely never heard before! It all gets started at 6:30 pm with Metal on Metal followed by the Mixing Bored and ending up the festivities with The Blue Room all on Friday, Aug 16.

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Heights After Hours
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Tim Baker All Hands @1:54
Natalie Merchant Topsyturvey-World @1:51
Apex Manor Asked & Answered @1:47
King Leg Great Outdoors @1:44
Brandi Carlile What Can I Say @1:41
Mr. Carnivore Knees @1:37
Ages and Ages Just My Luck @1:33
My Morning Jacket Holdin On To Black Metal @1:29
Florence The Machine Moderation @1:26
Lime Cordiale Temper Temper @1:23
Cage the Elephant Social Cues @1:19
Hey Marseilles West Coast @1:16

Indie Heat of Da Nite

It's ba-a-ack! Indie Heat of the Night returns, late nights on WJCU. Playing you the very best in indie rock, indie pop, dance punk, post-punk, synth pop, lo-fi, emo, and alternative. Tune in every night from 2am to 6am for an edgy way to start--or end--your day.
@2 am Fresh Mix of Independent Music

The Heights
@6 am Adult Album Alternative and Community News