Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Aug. 16

Friday, Aug 16th, the Friday Night Lineup will turn its attention to celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Festival in Bethnl NY. Bill Peters will end his show, Metal on Metal, with the music of Jimi Hendrix who was the headliner at Woodstock.

The Mixing Bored and The Blue Room will continue this celebration which will include an interview with David Barker who attended the show as a 21 year-old as well as music from the LP which was released in 1970.

Tune in as we bring you perspectives you have most likely never heard before! It all gets started at 6:30 pm with Metal on Metal followed by the Mixing Bored and ending up the festivities with The Blue Room all on Friday, Aug 16.