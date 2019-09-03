Monday’s, 10pm – 12am: Punk & Hard Rock w/Zach

Our Own Riot Visual Promo (White Background)

Zach returns with Our Own Riot, bringing you a mix of punk and hard rock. Stop by every Monday from 10-midnight and rock out! As Zach would say: Some of us never stop being angsty teenager, we just get better at hiding it.

Tenacious Twenties

Tenacious Twenties is a show with two sisters talking about the wild lives they lead as a college student and recent college grad. Playing a variety of great, upbeat jams to make you dance, showcasing indie, alternative, rock, classic rock, and EDM music. Listen in for great songs and engaging, imaginative conversation!
@6 pm w/Olivia - Upbeat Jams and Sister Talk

Catnap

A show devoted to extraordinary female vocalists across genres, with a subtle leaning toward alternative performances from the '90s.
@8 pm w/Frank - Female Vocalists