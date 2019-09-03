It’s time to welcome our marvelous fall schedule

Fall is arriving which means cooler weather, falling leaves, football and the new fall program schedule.

As summer winds down we welcome back our students and 5 returning shows! We are excited to continue bringing new and exciting music to the station, as we bring in these shows. Our Fall Schedule began on Sunday, September 1.

Returning Shows:

Monday nights from 10 pm – Midnight, Our Own Riot with Zach Barr: The show will still be bringing you a mix of punk and hard rock.

Thursday nights from 8:00-10:00 pm, Diversified Funk with Carole: She is making a return to the airwaves after a brief hiatus and will continue to spin the best tunes in soul, funk, reggae and much more.

Friday nights from Midnight – 2 am, Music For Asylums with Jeff Johansen: Jeff returns from a year away, to take you on a two hour journey through ambient soundscape.

Saturday morning from 6 – 6:30 am: JCU Football Preview Show with Kyle Kelly and the WJCU Sports staff: They will get you ready for the upcoming JCU Football matchup.

Saturday from 1-5 pm: JCU Sports + Retro Radio: As your radio home for Blue Streaks Sports during football and basketball season, JCU sports and Retro Radio share this time block. Sports will generally occupy the spot with live broadcasts, including pre and postgame coverage, with Retro Radio airing from 3-5 on select Saturdays.

Retiring Shows:

We sadly have to say goodbye to Choons Toons with Jane, Blank Wave Arcade with Merricat McGee, Tribe Week in Review with Pete and Music and Memories with Terry who will be retiring there shows from the summer.