Jumpin’ Joe Breaks Open the WJCU Record Library

To commemorate 50 years of WJCU, Jumpin’ Joe will only play records from the WJCU Record Library throughout the month of September. These records had been locked up for the past 10 years in the Grasselli Clocktower (the site of the old WUJC Studio).

Listen to Jumpin’ Joe’s Basement Show on Saturdays from 5-7pm to hear these records get played once again on WJCU! Be sure you like the show on Facebook at facebook.com/wjcubasement.