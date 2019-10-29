Enjoy our Halloween themed programming

So you’re too old to Trick or Treat…that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy Halloween. WJCU has just what you need.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 28 through Thursday Oct. 31 you will hear a gradual increase in scary and fun Halloween tracks each day during the Heights.

And if our KILLER playlist isn’t enough to get you into the Halloween spirit, we’re also digging into the WJCU archives to air a radio adaptation of The Headless Horseman TWICE on Halloween. This spooky, one-hour tale will first air in the morning at 9 am, then again during your evening commute at 5 pm.

WJCU does Halloween right, so don’t be a GHOUL! Tune in all week and get ready for the GHOSTLY holiday.

