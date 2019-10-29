Enjoy out Halloween themed programming

You may be too old to go trick or treating, but don’t worry, you can still enjoy Halloween with WJCU.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 28 through Thursday Oct. 31 you will hear a gradual increase in scary and fun Halloween tracks each day during the Heights.

And if our KILLER playlist isn’t enough to get you into the Halloween spirit, we’re also digging into the WJCU archives to air a radio adaptation of The Headless Horseman TWICE on Halloween. This spooky, one-hour tale will first air in the morning at 9 am, then again during your evening commute at 5 pm.

WJCU does Halloween right, so don’t be a GHOUL! Tune in all week and get ready for the GHOSTLY holiday.

