Give back this holiday season at the 14th annual Blizzard Bash

Give to those in need while experiencing Cleveland’s best live music this holiday season as WJCU partner’s with The Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland for the 14th annual Blizzard Bash on Saturday, November 30th at 7 PM at the Beachland Tavern.

Cleveland’s most rockin’ musicians will take the stage to entertain those who attend. The 2019 stellar line-up includes Corry Michaels, Top Hat Black, Jul Big Green and Apostle Jones.

Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased by calling the Beachland Tavern (216) 383- 1124 or by visiting www.beachlandballroom.com. 100% of the money at the door for the night, as well as pre-sale tickets, go directly to the Hunger Network.

WJCU 88.7 FM, Cleveland’s only Triple AAA music station, not only dishes up a rotation of local music and live interviews from 35+ genres but also dedicates their resources to help put food on the table for those in need. WJCU has paired with the Hunger Network for 10+ years for its annual Blizzard Bash event. Last year alone Blizzard Bash raised enough money to provide 6,000 meals.

In Cuyahoga County alone 1 in 5 people go hungry while 40% of food gets wasted. TheHunger Network Food Rescue saves perfectly fresh, healthy food that is destined for our waste stream and gets it into the hands of those who are hungry in our community. Learn more about The Hunger Network Food Rescue: https://www.hnfoodrescue.org/.

Support your local community by giving back this holiday season at the WCJU 88.7 FM 14th annual Blizzard Bash Benefiting the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland on Saturday, November 30th at 7 PM at the Beachland Tavern. For more information, please visit: www.beachlandballroom.com