Get to know Dave Swanson!

Here at WJCU our relationship with the community is crucial and so, in an effort to build an even deeper connection with YOU, our loyal listeners, we’ve begun naming a DJ of the month. While the selection of DJ of the month doesn’t come with a plaque or award for the winner, it will be an opportunity for the winning DJ to share their story with you. It’s a chance to learn more about our unique and diverse staff.

So without further ado, we’re happy to announce Dave Swanson, host of Vive Le Rock on Saturday’s from 11 am – 1 pm as our DJ of the month for October 2019.

Get to know more about Dave!

Q: How long have you been hosting the Vive Le rock show on WJCU?

“It’ll be six years this year, it started December of 2013″

Q: What made you want to go into radio?

“I have been a music obsess since I was four, I had a show at Cleveland state before I can to John Carroll” I have always loved the possibilities of radio and you know radio had a changed so much over he years, when I was at WSB, radio was really taking off, and was changing from just generic commercial radio. You have a lot of people growing up without listening to radio, who are streaming and listening online.

“As a radio host, when you’re listening to radio, you never know what you’re going to hear. Based on the show, you can have an idea of what types of songs will be played but not exactly what artists and songs will be played”

Q: Who would you say is your favorite artist to listen to or top 5?

“There are so many artist with different styles that it’s makes it hard to choose. However, I would say my top bands would be: The Monkeys, Sparks, XTC, the Beatles, Hawkwind

Q: Do you play any instruments?

“I can play the drums, guitar, bass guitar, and a lot more. However, the keyboard I have the least ability to play. But if you stick with what your practicing you’ll learn how to play that instrument. For me I am completely self taught with all the instruments I play.

“I’ve been playing music for awhile. I bought my first record in 66. Rock n roll for me is a life long obsession.”