WJCU’s Christmas Specials return on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Tis’ the season for WJCU’s Holiday Radio Plays! Keeping with our annual tradition, WJCU will air over 8 hours worth of our collection of Christmas radio plays on Christmas eve and Christmas starting at 6 PM both nights.

Our Christmas narrative library spans more than a decade now, with a new production added annually, including this year’s newest addition, Twas the Night Before Christmas, which brings the classic, rhythmic Christmas tale to life on the radio. These festive productions have been produced & directed by WJCU alumni Art Funni & Rebecca Ferlotti. Art oversaw the assembling of this year’s radio play and has been responsible for the direction of all these works, save the “Christmas by Cleveland” narrations.

Check out our full radio play schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas and please note that all times are EST and are approximates. We hope these festive programs will help make your holiday season just a little bit brighter. Enjoy!

Tuesday, December 24:

6:00PM – 7:00PM – A Christmas Carol

7:00 PM – 7:25 PM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas

7:35 PM – 8:00 PM – A Korean Christmas Carol

8:0o PM – 8:30 PM – Twas the Night Before Christmas

8:30 PM – 10:00 PM – It’s a Wonderful Life

10:00PM – 12:00AM – Matt’s Gamut XMAS Special

Wednesday, December 25:

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle

7:00 PM – 7:25 PM – The Gift of the Magi

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM – The Story of Silent Night

8:00 pm – 10:00 PM – Terry Stevens Christmas Special

10:00 PM – 10:35 PM – Auntie Claus I

10:35 PM – 11:05 PM – Auntie Claus II

11:05 PM – 11:38 PM – Auntie Claus III: Home for the Holidays

11:38 PM – 12:00 AM – Christmas Music