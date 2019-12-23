WJCU’s Christmas Specials return on Tuesday and Wednesday!

XMas Plays 2019

Tis’ the season for WJCU’s Holiday Radio Plays! Keeping with our annual tradition, WJCU will air over 8 hours worth of our collection of Christmas radio plays on Christmas eve and Christmas starting at 6 PM both nights.

Our Christmas narrative library spans more than a decade now, with a new production added annually, including this year’s newest addition, Twas the Night Before Christmas, which brings the classic, rhythmic Christmas tale to life on the radio. These festive productions have been produced & directed by WJCU alumni Art Funni & Rebecca Ferlotti. Art oversaw the assembling of this year’s radio play and has been responsible for the direction of all these works, save the “Christmas by Cleveland” narrations.

Check out our full radio play schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas and please note that all times are EST and are approximates. We hope these festive programs will help make your holiday season just a little bit brighter. Enjoy!

Tuesday, December 24:

6:00PM – 7:00PM – A Christmas Carol
7:00 PM – 7:25 PM – Mr. Trimble’s Turnabout Christmas
7:35 PM – 8:00 PM – A Korean Christmas Carol
8:0o PM – 8:30 PM – Twas the Night Before Christmas
8:30 PM – 10:00 PM – It’s a Wonderful Life
10:00PM – 12:00AM – Matt’s Gamut XMAS Special

Wednesday, December 25:

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – A Very Private Miracle
7:00 PM – 7:25 PM – The Gift of the Magi
7:30 PM – 8:00 PM – The Story of Silent Night
8:00 pm – 10:00 PM – Terry Stevens Christmas Special
10:00 PM – 10:35 PM – Auntie Claus I
10:35 PM – 11:05 PM – Auntie Claus II
11:05 PM – 11:38 PM – Auntie Claus III: Home for the Holidays
11:38 PM – 12:00 AM – Christmas Music

 

On the Air

Schedule Playlists

The Heights
Adult Album Alternative and Community News
Mavericks Christmas Time Is (Coming 'Round Again) @10:14
Lemmy Kilmister Billy Gibbons @10:10
Stella Donnelly Season's Greetings @10:07
Ra Ra Riot This Time of Year @9:51
The Civil Wars I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day @9:49
Lucinda Williams Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas @9:35
Albert King Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin' @9:32
Lone Bellow A Marshmallow World @9:28
Kacey Musgraves Present Without A Bow @9:24
JD McPherson Twinkle (Little Christmas Lights) @9:22
The Subdudes Peace In The World @9:15
Modern Electric Northcoast Christmas @9:11

With Good Reason

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.
@12:30 pm w/Sarah McConnell - Literature, Science, Politics, History, Business

The Heights
@1 pm Adult Album Alternative and Community News