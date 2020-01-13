See what’s new with our 2020 spring schedule

As the calendar turns to 2020, a new semester begins are John Carroll and with it comes our spring programming schedule. Fortunately, the start of a new decade comes with minimal changes. Only Thursday’s should sound a little different to you.

First, we bid farewell to the long-running funkadelic vibes of Diversified Funk, as Carole retires the show and vacates the 8-10 pm slot on Thursday night. That window will be taken by Zach as Thursday Night Throwback moves from 6-8 pm and will have you reminiscing about the good ole days of the 80s a little later into the evening.

And stepping into the 6-8 time slot comes our lone new show for the spring, Music For Musings, hosted by Colleen. Music and Musings will feature a collection of positive feel good music, with a focus on mental health. A lot of the music fits into the adult album alternative genre simply based on Colleen’s personal tastes.

Head our new Thursday night lineup starting Jan. 16th and enjoy our spring schedule!