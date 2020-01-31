Get geared up for Radiothon!

As the calendar shifts from January to February that means our annual Radiothon is nearly here! Radiothon 2020 get’s underway on Friday, February 14th at 6:30 pm during Metal on Metal and this year we’re expressing our gratitude to YOU with our theme: “Without U, there’s no WJCU.”

If you need a refresher on what exactly Radiothon is and everything the 10-day fundraising event entails continue reading below…

What is Radiothon?

WJCU is a non-commercial, non-government or university funded radio station, which means it relies on donations from the community to operate on a yearly basis. While donations are welcome year round, Radiothon is WJCU’s annual fundraising drive that provides the majority of our operations funding for the year ahead.

How does it work?

During the 10 days of Radiothon you can call in at 216-397-4438 and one of our in-studio hosts will assist you in filling out the donation form, or if you prefer to do it yourself, the form will also be accessible via the station’s website at wjcu.org. The form will ask for important information like your name, address, email, phone number and credit card number. It will also allow you to choose any premium you want and let you know how much of your donation can be written off come tax season. If you prefer to send a check donation through the mail that is also acceptable. All checks should be mailed to WJCU Radio, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Hts, OH 44118.

Can I donate more than once?

Simply put, yes. You can donate as many times as you would like or for as many different shows/hosts as you would like either over the phone or online.

What are the dates for Radiothon this year?

This year, Radiothon will run from Friday, February 14th – Sunday, February 23. As always, the fundraiser will begin with community host Bill Peters, during Metal on Metal from 6:30-9:30 on Friday evening.

Premiums

Your donations certainly don’t go unappreciated! For Radiothon there are always various levels of premium gifts available depending on the donation amount. The levels are set at $25, $40, $60, $90 and $100 with a different gift option at each level.

If you have any other questions don’t hesitate to reach out via our contact page