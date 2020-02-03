Retro Radio welcomes guest DJ Kevin O’Neil at a special time

Join Ray King on Retro Radio this week as he welcomes in guest DJ Kevin O’Neil! Together the dynamic radio duo will spin the hits from the week of Feb. 2, 1970 from the Big 8, CKLW. Listen live from 1-3 pm on Saturday (a one week only time change) online at wjcu.org or via the WJCU app.

Vampire Weekend Sunflower @9:59
Nathaniel Rateliff Nothing To Show For @9:55
Alanis Morissette Reasons I Drink @9:51
Deadfellow Emily @9:47
Euphoria Delerium @9:43
Lighthouse and the Whaler Into The Unknown @9:39
Half Moon Run Favourite Boy @9:35
The Damnwells Kiss Catastrophe @9:31
Fruit Bats Gold Past Life @9:27
LEON Liar @9:23
Growlers Social Man @9:20
The Arcs Put a Flower in Your Pocket @9:16

With Good Reason

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.
@12:30 pm w/Sarah McConnell - Literature, Science, Politics, History, Business

